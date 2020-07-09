Eastdale body

Dorothy Sherman is at the scene where police believe they have found human remains in the Eastdale community.

Is underway in eastdale after a body was found today.

News 12s dorothy sherman is live with the latest.

We're still getting information on this case, but chattanooga police say what was found in this area appears to be human remains.

I'm at greater pilgram missionary baptist church.

It's on greenwood drive.

I'm told investigators were out here earlier canvassing the area.

This church is across the street from a cemetery.

It's also right next to a pond.

The parking lot appeared to have been taped off.

Again, it is this area where officers have been and at least one is out here right now.

When we get more information we'll let you know.

Live in chattanooga dorothy sherman, news 12 now