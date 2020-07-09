HCSO TASK FORCE

Community relations task force that sheriff hammond commissioned last year is ready to release new hiring recommendation s.

News 12's danielle moss has the latest on how the task force will work on bettering their relationship with the community.

Hamilton county sheriff jim hammond created the minority community relations task force after a group of concerned citizens approached him about the actions of detective blake kilpatrick in 20-18.

Steven smith/the minority community relations task force-"majority of the community felt like that was police brutality."

The task force was created with hopes to recruit more minorities and improve the perception of law enforcement in the community.

According to the sheriff's office, they have hired 14 african americans, 27 women, and 1 hispanic since january of 20-19.

Both sheriff hammond and the task force agree that diversifying deputies still needs improvement.

Steven smith/the minority community relations task force-"this needs to be a group effort both on the part of the task force and a group effort on the part of the sheriff's office.

We've got some ideas for community engagement that the sheriff's office can participate in that helps to build that relationship."

The task force says that while they look forward to working on future plans, they are disappointed about recent events within the sheriff's office.

Steven smith/the minority community relations task force-"the things that have happened recently, do nothing to improve that relationship.

It shows the need.

That there has to be some sort of improvement so that citizens can feel safe and so that the sheriff's office can safely do their job."

On wednesday, the task force released a statement saying that they plan to recommend a new minority hiring policy.

Sheriff jim hammond released the following statement.

"it is and has always been my goal to ensure the hcso is comprised of personnel that accurately reflects the community to which we are so proud to serve.

I look forward to receiving the taskforce's proposed personnel policy and hearing their ideas to help continue to encourage minority recruitment and diversity within our ranks."

According to the u-s census bureau, hamilton county is 75 percent white, 19 percent black and 6 percent hispanic or other.

The sheriff's office says that department wide they are 86% white, 11% black, 2 percent hispanic and 1 percent other.

You can view sheriff hammond's entire statement on our website wdef dot com.

In chattanooga, danielle moss news 12 now.

