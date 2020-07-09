Standing in the Gap: Mercy Housing and Human Development

As the far-reaching effects of COVID-19 continue to spread, Mercy Housing and Human development is doing what it always has, standing in the gap between South Mississippi residents and loss.

- in fact, mercy housing and huma- development has - actually kept some homes in our- area out of foreclosure,- and as news 25's toni miles - shows us, there are many other- services they provide that you- or someone you know may need.

- - julie egressy, mercy housing &- human - development executive director:- "a snapshot of everybody's hous- - - - we've helped them get into with- grants."- a hall of homes, and behind eac- photo-a story... south- mississippi - residents who became homeowners- thanks to a - helping hand from mercy housing- and human - - - - development in gulfport.- julie egressy, mercy housing &- human development executive - director: - "we're a financial literacy - program, a non-profit service.- we're actually a hud agency,- working in tandem with them to- provide homebuyer education - counseling, - which unlocks the down payments- and grants that are local in th- local area.

For - example, right now, there is an- fhlb federal home loan- opportunity for down- payment assistance, and - mississippi home corps is also- offering down payment - - - - assistance.

Basically about - $17,000 to $20,000 of down- payment assistance that somebod- can use to buy a house."- the non-profit is also helping- keep residents in their - homes-and - out of foreclosure.

- julie egressy, mercy housing &- human development executive - director: - "right now, during covid, we ar- a servicer for the mississippi- hardest hit - funds.

They did reopen back - those funds so because of that- reason, we are- - - - taking applications and - providing information for peopl- to apply for the- mississippi hardest hit funds - through the state of- mississippi.

We've had over 200- applications for foreclosure- mitigation just through covid - alone over the past - couple of months.

We've had som- positive stuff to come out of - - - - it-just to help people save - their homes and come out of it.- toni miles, news 25: "mercy - housing and human development - also offers a free tax- preparation service.

New this - year, this drop box, to make it- more convenient for - those wanting to file their - taxes."

- julie egressy, mercy housing &- human development executive - - - - director: "we entice you if you- haven't filled out your office,- to come by our office, even - after - hours.

We're not open.

Our- lobby's not open.

We do have a- drop box.

You can - open the box, get an envelope - out, fill out the information - that's required.

Drop all of- your text items in there.

- <splice> we do your basic, whic- probably meets about- 60-percent of our community's - needs, to file for those- taxes-just people who need to - file their w2s, 1099's and very- simple paperwork."- and while social distancing - measures are in place, employee- here continue to work hard, - doing what they always- do-providing- assistance and turning dreams - into reality.

for more information about mercy housing and human development, you can head to their website at mhhd-dot-org, or call 228-896-1945.

mercy housing is located on fort street in gulfport.

