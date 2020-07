USC To Offer No Cost, In-Person Class For International Students Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published 7 minutes ago USC To Offer No Cost, In-Person Class For International Students The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it would be offering a no-cost, in-person class to international students that need it to maintain their visa status. 0

