Ducey orders restaurants to limit indoor dining to half capacity
Arizona Gov.
Doug Ducey announced a new executive order that takes aim at limiting indoor dining in Arizona.
Mayor Kevin Hartke RT @cityofchandler: Governor @dougducey issued a new executive order today stating restaurants are to limit indoor dining to < 50% occupanc… 54 minutes ago
City of Chandler, AZ Governor @dougducey issued a new executive order today stating restaurants are to limit indoor dining to < 50% occu… https://t.co/EwIe3365u8 1 hour ago
PJ Gonzalez RT @TucsonStar: PHOENIX — With COVID-19 cases rising, Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering a hard cap on the number of diners in any restaurant. htt… 2 hours ago
Arizona Daily Star PHOENIX — With COVID-19 cases rising, Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering a hard cap on the number of diners in any restaur… https://t.co/JaVD7xTLWL 2 hours ago
Some Restaurants Get Creative In Miami-DadeRestaurant owners in Miami-Dade are getting creative ahead of the emergency order to comply with the latest regulations.
Restaurants In Miaimi-Dade Ordered To Close Indoor Dining AreasMiami-Dade restaurant owners are preparing to close their indoor dining areas again, after an emergency order Monday from Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
Gov. Abbott, Dallas County Judge Jenkins Sharply Disagree On COVID-19 SolutionDallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he doesn't believe Governor Greg Abbott's order nearly two weeks ago to shut down bars and reduce in-dining capacity at restaurants to 50% will slow the spread of..