Going yard at Schooner’s Landing

Schooner’s Landing is a 9-hole golf course, now open for business with a lot of the same feel as a Top Golf experience.

- - in the meantime... the biloxi - shuckers are adding a whole - new meaning to swinging for the- fences at m-g-m park... even- without baseball.

- schooner's landing is a 9- hole- golf course, now- open for business... with a lot- of the same feel... as a top- golf experience.- and coming from a guy that's- only made three pars, in his- entire- life... this afternoon's- head-to-head match-up,- agianst friend of the program - kory du-mond... could've gone s- much worse... for yours truly.- - let me start by saying... i am- totally open to getting some- lessons... driving and putting- light - years ahead of my short game...- and of course... that's entirel- what this course is made for.

- but on hole 1... news 25's own- jeff haeger leading things- off with a par... couldn't ask- for a better start... except- kory is - right there with him... stroke- for stroke... that's a birdie,- ladies and- gentlemen.- and how about hole 2... kory- - - - scoring again... "playing that wind.

That might work.

Yes sir!- but after that... both players- struggling to figure out that - sea breeze, from the mississipp- sound... putting up nothing but- - - - bogeys... on holes 3 through 6.- "that wind is stout!"

"takes a look, the address.

The swing is good.

The swing is - really good.

He's - going to like it.

Oh, it's just- short!"

- - - so it's kory with a two-stroke- lead... but that's when kory- with a- "k" gets clutch with a "c".

Back- to-back birdies, on 7 and- - - - 8... despite a second par from- jeff... on the southwest party- - - - deck.

- "and just look at him go!

Dropping it right in the red!

- are you kidding me?"

"oh!

Sticks it again!"

And a big moment here, on hole- 9... jeff out of contention at- - - - this point... but kory still- with a chance to tie the course- record, - with a birdie... that would be- shooting even on the day... but- - - - unfortunately, for the kid from- pennsylvania... it just wasn't- meant to be.- "oh!

Oh!

I mean that's a matter of four inches."

"that's the game of golf.

It gives and it takes.

- unfortunately today, it took a- little bit- more than it gave."

"as a fan watching from behind you guys the whole way was a lo- of fun to see how it- shaked out, but kory is a tough- challenge there but you held- - - - your own.

I'll give you credit.- "we were all bummed in this office as much as everyone else- is.

We put so much work - and effort into this season wit- all the giveaways, the- promotions.

So still to - give something back to the- community here to offer - something - a fun experience, a- safe- experience for everything that'- going on right now, that's- really the big part that- we wanted to convey with- everyone.

We're still here.

- we're still around.

We're doing- everything we can to offer that- to everyone."

- - - - kory won by five strokes... - shooting a 2-over 29... to my - 7-over