"I had COVID-19, too": Pleasant Prairie woman becomes disease investigator nurse after 88 days with the virus
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:58s - Published
"I had COVID-19, too": Pleasant Prairie woman becomes disease investigator nurse after 88 days with the virus

A Pleasant Prairie woman is working to track and stop the spread of COVID-19 in her community after surviving 88 days with the virus.

