"I had COVID-19, too": Pleasant Prairie woman becomes disease investigator nurse after 88 days with the virus
A Pleasant Prairie woman is working to track and stop the spread of COVID-19 in her community after surviving 88 days with the virus.
SOON AS THEY POP UP.THIS APP.
IS FREE TO DOWNLOAD.
Working With COVID "No procedures in place to protect workers during this Covid - 19 pandemic." - Shiloh Industries in Pleasant Prairie, WI 1 week ago
Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantines, And Loses Job -- Only To Find Out Test Was WrongA COVID-19 test forced one woman into quarantine for weeks, and she lost her job. But then she learned she never had the virus. The test was wrong. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.
Woman released from hospital after fighting COVID 19Inspiring video shows an Ackerman woman being released from the hospital after spending 54 days there fighting the virus.
New COVID-19 Relief Bill Likely Pushed To AugustA COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in China appears to be safe and effective. According to UPI, the vaccine successfully induced an immune response against the virus in a small trial. 95% of..