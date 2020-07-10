Brexit briefing: 174 days until the end of the transition period

The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns



Layla Moran outlines where she stands on Brexit and alliances with Labour toform a joint campaigning force against the Conservatives. The Oxford West andAbingdon MP has thrown her hat into the leadership race and is running againstcandidates including acting party leader Ed Davey. Voting begins this week todecide who will replace Jo Swinson, who lost her seat in the 2019 election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO