Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period

Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Full steam ahead: hydrogen train boosted by EU climate goals As the European Commission pushes for cleaner fuels to fight global warming, hydrogen could mean the end of the line for diesel-powered locomotives.View on euronews

A historic European Union deal creating a 750-billion-euro ($870 billion) fund to help the bloc's weaker economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic "could..

Silver Skyrockets Business Insider reports that on Tuesday Silver exploded 7%. Silver also got a boost from European Union's $860 recovery package aimed at long-term investments. A market analyst at OANDA said silver is benefitting from a "buy-everything" trend hitting global markets.

'I do think this is rehashing a rather stale debate,' says head of powerful foreign affairs committee – after Russia report found government ignored potential..

Brexit briefing: 162 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs (Picture: PA) The Prime Minister has claimed that Labour are using the bombshell Russia report as a..

Little progress has been made in talks with clock ticking down to no-deal

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 166 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/PYfAYlcmxn #Brexit 5 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 165 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/wyx2KDIvDz #EuropeanUnion 4 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 164 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/lO03VQdWnp #EuropeanUnion 3 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 163 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/q7eCXeRhQ5 #EuropeanUnion 2 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 162 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/T34XUO0CsI #EuropeanUnion 1 day ago