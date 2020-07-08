WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission
WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission
The World Health Organization on Thursday released new guidelines on the transmission of the novel coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, but stopped short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air.
