Tyson Beckford believes Kanye West ‘isn't ready’ to be President

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tyson Beckford American model and actor
Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Kanye West’s Family is Reportedly Concerned He’s in the Midst of a Bipolar EpisodeKanye West made some bizarre comments recently and a TMZ reports suggests that we’re witnessing a severe bipolar episode. Ye suffers from an annual episode..
WorldNews
Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine. Here's the science.Rapper Kanye West made false claims about vaccinations and expressed hesitancy in receiving one amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources