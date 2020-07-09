Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyson Beckford believes Kanye West ‘isn't ready’ to be President
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Tyson Beckford believes Kanye West ‘isn't ready’ to be President

Tyson Beckford believes Kanye West ‘isn't ready’ to be President

Fast & Furious star Tyson Beckford has suggested Kanye West is unlikely to make a decent U.S. President.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tyson Beckford Tyson Beckford American model and actor


Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West’s Family is Reportedly Concerned He’s in the Midst of a Bipolar Episode

 Kanye West made some bizarre comments recently and a TMZ reports suggests that we’re witnessing a severe bipolar episode. Ye suffers from an annual episode..
WorldNews
Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth [Video]

Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth

Sharon Osbourne has slammed Kanye West after it emerged that he took a loan from the U.S. federal government during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite his enormous wealth.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine. Here's the science.

 Rapper Kanye West made false claims about vaccinations and expressed hesitancy in receiving one amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump [Video]

Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump

The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cynthialcaudill

Cynthia Caudill Tyson Beckford Believes Kanye West Is ‘Not Ready’ to Be President: ‘No More Celebrities’ https://t.co/ZlwMDSLi7p 14 hours ago

DVet711

DaVET711 RT @SmicGo: I cosign his thoughts on this matter! Tyson Beckford Believes Kanye West Is ‘Not Ready’ to Be President: ‘No More Celebrities’… 1 day ago

SmicGo

💞CoSmicSoulGoddeSs1975💞 I cosign his thoughts on this matter! Tyson Beckford Believes Kanye West Is ‘Not Ready’ to Be President: ‘No More… https://t.co/O0zObWYkzV 1 day ago

Jujube_blue

Jujube80s🌴 RT @DortheaLorrain1: Tyson Beckford Believes Kanye West Is ‘Not Ready’ to Be President: ‘No More Celebrities’ https://t.co/08t1WnUT5D 1 day ago

wustoo

Wustoo Not Everyone Believes Kanye West Should Be President – Tyson Beckford Is One Of Them https://t.co/zBS6Yz2TY6 1 day ago

DortheaLorrain1

Dorthea Hundley I Tyson Beckford Believes Kanye West Is ‘Not Ready’ to Be President: ‘No More Celebrities’ https://t.co/08t1WnUT5D 1 day ago

CelebInsiderorg

CelebrityInsider.org Not Everyone Believes Kanye West Should Be President - Tyson Beckford Is One Of Them https://t.co/1DYy8FxAjs Celeb… https://t.co/vT68J5xJBi 1 day ago

trendsNewsday

@trendsNewsday Tyson Beckford Believes Kanye West Is ‘Not Ready’ to Be President https://t.co/6D784Ynv4n 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast [Video]

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast The rapper has revealed he is against the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 - which has infected over 12 million people worldwide, ..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published
Watch Jacinda Arden awkwardly get asked about Kanye West's Presidential run [Video]

Watch Jacinda Arden awkwardly get asked about Kanye West's Presidential run

Did this reporter really just ask the Prime Minister of New Zealand to give Kanye West political advice?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
Kanye West: 'Wenn wir gewinnen, ist es ein Geburtstag für jeden' [Video]

Kanye West: 'Wenn wir gewinnen, ist es ein Geburtstag für jeden'

Der Rapper hält an seinen ehrgeizigen politischen Plänen fest. Inzwischen hat er sogar eine eigene Partei gegründet.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published