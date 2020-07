Nikki '78 😷 RT @Variety: ‘The Crown’ Will Get a Sixth Season After All, Following Creator’s Change of Heart https://t.co/SEIk25mCut 27 minutes ago

Victor Campbell RT @HollywoodSBlog: ‘The Crown’ Will Get a Sixth Season After All, Taking the Show Into Early 2000s https://t.co/DAD8i8Xzls 39 minutes ago

Am I On The Air The Crown Returning for a Surprise Sixth & Final Season https://t.co/hKgZYWGMgK 2 hours ago

Chuck #BLM THE CROWN gets surprise sixth (and supposedly final) season at Netflix https://t.co/j526pbNn8p #TV 7 hours ago

MicTV ‘The Crown’ Will Get a Sixth Season – Variety https://t.co/KQrZdfasZA 9 hours ago

Mary C Long Top story: ‘The Crown’ Will Get a Sixth Season – Variety https://t.co/gZLTNXGFdz, see more https://t.co/r9wmKlhJjm 11 hours ago