RAF Spitfires salute forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:03s - Published
RAF Spitfires salute forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn

RAF Spitfires salute forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn

Two Spitfires have flown over Dame Vera's village at midday ahead of a family funeral for the forces' sweetheart.

