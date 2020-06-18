RAF Spitfires salute forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:03s - Published
4 minutes ago
RAF Spitfires salute forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn
Two Spitfires have flown over Dame Vera's village at midday ahead of a family funeral for the forces' sweetheart.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Family, friends and fans are expected to bid a fond farewell to Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn...
Brighton and Hove News - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC News
A funeral service for the Forces' Sweetheart will begin in Ditchling, her home of 50 years.
BBC News - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC Local News
Telegraph.co.uk - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC Local News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 12 hours ago
Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103 Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:37 Published 3 weeks ago
'Forces' Sweetheart' Vera Lynn dies aged 103 Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two with her song "We'll Meet Again," has died at the age of 103. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago