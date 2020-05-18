Researchers Looking For Participants In Coronavirus Vaccine Studies

How to volunteer for COVID-19 prevention clinical studiesResearchers are looking for volunteers to participate in COVID-19 prevention clinical trials as scientists work to develop a vaccine.
William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial teamThe Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the..
COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise In Small Trial Including Eight PeopleData from biotech company Moderna Inc shows early promising results from their COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Reuters, Moderna's vaccine is the first to be tested in the United States.
Studies showed..