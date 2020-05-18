Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Researchers Looking For Participants In Coronavirus Vaccine Studies
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Researchers Looking For Participants In Coronavirus Vaccine Studies
Here's your chance to volunteer to be part of a coronavirus vaccine study.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How to volunteer for COVID-19 prevention clinical studies [Video]

How to volunteer for COVID-19 prevention clinical studies

Researchers are looking for volunteers to participate in COVID-19 prevention clinical trials as scientists work to develop a vaccine.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:22Published
William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team [Video]

William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team

The Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise In Small Trial Including Eight People [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise In Small Trial Including Eight People

Data from biotech company Moderna Inc shows early promising results from their COVID-19 vaccine. According to Reuters, Moderna's vaccine is the first to be tested in the United States. Studies showed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published