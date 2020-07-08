'Assessing our legal options': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India said it was exploring legal options in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav refused to file review petition against his sentence.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death in April 2017.

Later, India approached ICJ against Pak for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging Jadhav's death sentence.

ICJ, then, restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav.