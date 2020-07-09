Sacha Baron Cohen has police called on him as Rudy Giuliani prank backfires
Sacha Baron Cohen's prank on Rudy Giuliani backfired on Tuesday when the former New York mayor called the police on him.
Former New York City Mayor called the police on Sacha Baron Cohen!Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has revealed he called the police when Sacha Baron Cohen tried to prank him while wearing a pink bikini!