Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube
Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube
Philippines top broadcaster ABS-CBN denied new licence

 Government critics say the ABS-CBN shutdown is an attack on media freedom by President Duterte.
BBC News
Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel [Video]

Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel

The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Duterte's anti-terror law a dark new chapter for Philippines, experts warn

 Legal challenges mount against new law, which allows warrantless arrests and could affect delivery of coronavirus aid An anti-terrorism law that grants sweeping..
WorldNews
Philippines reopens its skies to incoming international flights [Video]

Philippines reopens its skies to incoming international flights

International flights have been allowed to resume flying into Manila with strict measures in light of the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Economic team sees signs of recovery

 ECONOMIC and finance officials on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, said the Philippines is starting to recover from what they described as the “toughest economic..
WorldNews

