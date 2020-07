Watch: Pakistan's brutality in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan exposed at UNHRC

Pakistan;s brutality in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan was exposed by an activist at the UNHRC.

National Equality Party JKGBL, Chairman Sajjad Raja said that extra-judicial killings in the region are unacceptable and urged the UNHRC to put the Pakistan government on notice over the matter.

He added that dissent is crushed mercilessly by the Pakistan Army & ISI.

