Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dodds raises concerns over "one-size-fits-all" approach
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Dodds raises concerns over 'one-size-fits-all' approach

Dodds raises concerns over "one-size-fits-all" approach

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has expressed concern over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "one-size-fits-all" approach to persuade employers to keep on furloughed staff beyond October.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anneliese Dodds Anneliese Dodds Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

Shadow Chancellor: "What we need is confidence" [Video]

Shadow Chancellor: "What we need is confidence"

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government should work on the test track and isolate system in order to build confidence for people to go out to support businesses and help the economy. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government [Video]

Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called for "guarantees of delivery, not just warm words" from the government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan, claiming the Conservative party had a history of making promises without taking action. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:59Published

Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges

 Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds to call for a 'jobs, jobs, jobs' economic plan from the government
Independent
Dodds: Latest GDP figures very worrying indeed [Video]

Dodds: Latest GDP figures very worrying indeed

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest GDP figures are "very worrying indeed" after the UK productivity fell by a record 20.4% in April. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician

Rishi Sunak is most popular chancellor since Gordon Brown

 Chancellor's approval rating 'envy' of Westminster' says YouGov – but £10 meal deal is least popular mini-budget move
Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to reverse £1.3bn 'bung' to second homeowners and landlords

 Little-noticed detail of emergency financial statement could save buy-to-let and holiday-home purchasers thousands of pounds
Independent
Rishi Sunak warns jobs at risk unless economic activity returns to normal [Video]

Rishi Sunak warns jobs at risk unless economic activity returns to normal

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that certain jobs "are at risk" if the economy does not return to normal as the country relaxes lockdown restrictions.The country began easing lockdown restrictions on certain businesses, including pubs and restaurants, on July 4, with the Government promoting a campaign to get the public to eat and drink out to help the economy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Sunak visits a factory in the West Midlands [Video]

Sunak visits a factory in the West Midlands

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Worcester Bosch, a boiler factory in the West Midlands, following the announcement of his business support scheme. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn

The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:31Published
Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions [Video]

Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage says the government has been working closely with scientific advisers and public health officials to make sure the country get out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Depp and Heard arrive for day four of libel trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive for day four of libel trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the UK's High Court for day four of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:44Published
Man faints in front of Prince Charles [Video]

Man faints in front of Prince Charles

An Asda employee fainted in front of The Prince of Wales during his visit to the distribution centre wit The Duchess of Cornwall to thank staff who have kept the country’s vital food supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The man was ok and continued his conversation with Prince Charles after receiving medical attention. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shadow chancellor reacts to UK’s furlough changes [Video]

Shadow chancellor reacts to UK’s furlough changes

Labour’s shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has welcomed the changes announced earlier by Rishi Sunak, but is concerned that a “one-size-fits-all” approach to the furlough and self-employment..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published