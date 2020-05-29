Dodds raises concerns over "one-size-fits-all" approach

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has expressed concern over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "one-size-fits-all" approach to persuade employers to keep on furloughed staff beyond October.

Report by Bassaneseg.

