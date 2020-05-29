Dodds raises concerns over 'one-size-fits-all' approach

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government should work on the test track and isolate system in order to build confidence for people to go out to support businesses and help the economy. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called for "guarantees of delivery, not just warm words" from the government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan, claiming the Conservative party had a history of making promises without taking action.
Report by Connerv.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest GDP figures are "very worrying indeed" after the UK productivity fell by a record 20.4% in April.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that certain jobs "are at risk" if the economy does not return to normal as the country relaxes lockdown restrictions.The country began easing lockdown restrictions on certain businesses, including pubs and restaurants, on July 4, with the Government promoting a campaign to get the public to eat and drink out to help the economy.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Worcester Bosch, a boiler factory in the West Midlands, following the announcement of his business support scheme.
The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain.
Culture minister Caroline Dinenage says the government has been working closely with scientific advisers and public health officials to make sure the country get out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the UK's High Court for day four of libel trial.
Report by Bassaneseg.
An Asda employee fainted in front of The Prince of Wales during his visit to the distribution centre wit The Duchess of Cornwall to thank staff who have kept the country's vital food supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The man was ok and continued his conversation with Prince Charles after receiving medical attention.