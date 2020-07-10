Global  
 

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Coronavirus Cases
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Coronavirus Cases

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 180 new Coronavirus cases Friday, and one additional death.

