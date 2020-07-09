Global  
 

Tropical Storm Fay Latest Forecast
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:06s - Published
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast as Tropical Storm Fay hits the Tri-State Area.

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed off...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



KristinThorne

Kristin Thorne Tropical Storm Fay is on the way, and much of the area is under a Tropical Storm Warning. Lee Goldberg has the late… https://t.co/JK75nlsLhH 8 minutes ago

unradical_idea

Bryan (he/him) TROPICAL STORM #FAY: NYC & Long Island, as well as parts of New Jersey & Connecticut are in a Tropical Storm Warnin… https://t.co/wNpoJMgqSp 38 minutes ago

WFXRWeather

WFXR Weather Here's the latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Fay. Fay is currently a little less than 40 miles southeast of… https://t.co/2uMLtZWLW4 38 minutes ago

MaryAnnGraboyes

Mary Ann Graboyes Latest Forecast, Timing For Tropical Storm Fay In Pennsylvania https://t.co/EN5TM2akVj 40 minutes ago

GreySkyed

Freedom Rocketeer Jacob 🚀🇺🇸 RT @NHC_Atlantic: Here are the Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Fay for Thursday afternoon. The latest forecast is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW… 51 minutes ago

rickangelini

Richard Angelini RT @PaulPiorek: Tropical Storm Fay will deliver about two-and-a-half inches of rain to southwestern Connecticut. Here is the latest rainfal… 57 minutes ago

JohnnyParker012

Meteorologist Johnny Parker RT @ZoomRadar: "On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast this afternoon and evening and mov… 58 minutes ago

SEO_Mktg

#SEOMarketing Tropical Storm Fay: The latest forecast https://t.co/1k33v3Y8z2 1 hour ago


Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Friday Afternoon Forecast [Video]

Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Friday Afternoon Forecast

Rain from Tropical Storm Fay continues across parts of Maryland

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:38Published
President Trump's Portsmouth, NH Rally Postponed Due To Tropical Storm Fay [Video]

President Trump's Portsmouth, NH Rally Postponed Due To Tropical Storm Fay

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published
Long Island Bracing For Flash Flooding [Video]

Long Island Bracing For Flash Flooding

Long Island residents should beware of flooding and dangerous surf conditions as Tropical Storm Fay arrives. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published