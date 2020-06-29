Now Screening: Watch 'P-Valley,' 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' & More This Weekend (7/10) | THR News
Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (7/10) in THR's 'Now Screening.'
Governor Newsom to announce more restrictions before the holiday weekendGovernor Newsom to announce more restrictions before the holiday weekend
What's Coming to Netflix in July 2020 | THR NewsHere's what's coming to Netflix this July, as well as what's leaving the streaming platform.
Zac Efron's 'Down to Earth' Trailer Is Finally Out!Zac Efron's 'Down to Earth' Trailer Is Finally Out!