Now Screening: Watch 'P-Valley,' 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' & More This Weekend (7/10) | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:10s - Published 2 minutes ago Now Screening: Watch 'P-Valley,' 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' & More This Weekend (7/10) | THR News Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (7/10) in THR's 'Now Screening.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend