Disney World attraction malfunctions in viral video, leads to hilarious memes Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published 10 minutes ago Disney World attraction malfunctions in viral video, leads to hilarious memes Just a few days before Disney World enters its phased reopening on July 11, one particular attraction at the theme park seems to have gone rogue.On July 8, CinemaBlend reported that the park had conducted a test of its Carousel of Progress attraction at Tomorrowland.where its main animatronic character John recently appeared to spaz out on stage.An 18-second clip of that moment surfaced on Twitter, where it promptly led to some hysterical meme.“John clearly hasn’t been rehearsing during his vacation time,” the Magic Blitz Podcast joked on the social media platform.Several users took the opportunity to set the clip against some audio. One person, shared the clip set against rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s single “GOOBA”.All of this is to say that the pandemic, which temporarily shut down Disney’s attractions, clearly took a toll on poor John.But under Disney’s reopening guidelines (along with a bit of repair), the animatronic will hopefully be able to see new life again 0

