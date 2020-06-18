Institute for Marine Mammal Studies summer camp taking place with safety measures

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies is still holding its summer camp amidst the coronavirus pandemic, giving kids a chance to do some in-person learning once again.

- - the institute for marine mammal- studies is still holding- its summer camp amidst the- coronavirus pandemic, giving- kids a chance to do some in-- person learning once again.

- the annual summer camp is for - all kids ages 6 all the way to- 14.

- campers get to experience a wee- in the life of a marine - scientist while learning about- real live reptiles, cooling - off with water activities, and,- of course, playing with the - - - - i-m-m-s resident dolphins.- however, the camp looks a littl- different this year.

All- campers are required to wear- masks while inside and- they're encouraged to social- distance whenever - possible.

- the changes have not hindered - some campers' - experiences though.

- - drew derham, imms camper: "me - and my- dad were on a trip here-- we- were on a trip in gulfport and- we saw this and my dad- said we should go and then i- liked it so we went again.

And- - - - then last year i actually went- to camp and then, well, i just- got here and i've been having a- great time- ever since."- mallory bolian, imms camper:- "they took us over to animal- care to show us how they- check the ph level for the- animal tanks and they showed us- how they prepped the- meals for the sea lions and the- dolphins.

We got to dissect a - shark, which is really- interesting.

Adn we got to swim- with stingrays and we had a sea- lion and dolphin- interaction, which is really- fun."

- jenna bordages, senior educator- and reptile keeper: "there's a- lot of stress - - - - right now with evyerthing going- on and this somewhere where the- can come- and still be with people their- age, obviously getting out from- their house,- being around fellow students an- getting to learn and still have- fun in a safe - environment."

- the i-m-m-s is open to everyone- 7 days a week from 9am- to 3pm.

