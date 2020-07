State of emergency in Utah Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published 7 minutes ago State of emergency in Utah State of emergency in Utah after protests follow a police shooting in Salt Lake City. 0

AFTER PROTESTERS CAUSED DAMAGE IN SALT LAKE CITY. THE CIVIL UNREST CAME AFTER THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY RULED THAT THE POLICE KILLING OF BERNARDO PALACIOS- CARBAJAL WAS LEGALLY JUSTIFIED. PROTESTERS CHANTED "NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE" AND SCUFFLED WITH POLICE OFFICERS. THE SALT LAKE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE WAS VANDALIZED AND AT LEAST ONE OFFICER WAS INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL. SALT LAKE CITY POLICE ACTUALLY REPORTED THAT THE DEMONSTRATORS WERE USING PEPPER SPRAY AGAINST THEM. THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE SAYS THE STATE OF EMERGENCY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON MONDAY, JULY 13TH.