Remdesivir showing positive effects in COVID-19 patients
A company with offices in Oceanside released data Friday supporting its drug remdesivir is helping severely ill COVID-19 patients recover.
Remdesivir will be tested on children with COVID-19A drug that has shown positive results in treating adult coronavirus patients is now being tested on children. Remdesivir will be given to children with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.