According to Arizona Department of Health Services, 4,221 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

4,221 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

COVID-19 IN ARIZONA -- TODAY-- THE STATE REPORTED ANOTHER42- HUNDRED CASES -- AND 44DEATHS.

LET'S GO TO THE MAP.IT SHOWS THAT OUT OF ABOUT117-THOUSAND CASES -- PIMACOUNTY ACCOUNTS FOR ONE OFTEN.

YUMA COUNTY HAS THE THIRDMOST CASES.

IT'S JUST SHY OF8- THOUSAND.

AND MARICOPACOUNTY -- IS THE STATE'S MAJORHOT SPOT -- WITH ALMOST TWO-THIRDS OF CASES.

OF COURSE --IT HAS THE HIGHEST POPULATION.A MAJOR HOSPITAL SYS