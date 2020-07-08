Newly signed Trump policy to impact international students and Chico revenue

Several Chico State international students stunned to hear they might soon be expelled -- out of the country.

New challenges... due to ice bringing forward a new directive aimed directly at them.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso found out what it does to students here... and how it impacts the city of chico.

<"we didn't know what to do."

Several chico state international students - stunned to hear they might soon be expelled -- out of the country.

"we did not see it coming, this was unexpected."

Ice issued a new policy that says if international students are not enrolled in at least one in- person class, theyll have to leave -- in the middle of a pandemic.

"the biggest concern for me is the covid situation right now."

And faculty agree.

"we're telling our international students that you must attend an in-person class no matter what.

And that also has an impact on faculty.

It's a health concern.

This is a pandemic, a global pandemic.

We have a responsibility is to take care of the health and well-being of all our students including our international students."

To some students going back home isnt as easy as it sounds.

"another option is to leave the country but that would be bad for me because ethiopia has political unrest and our internet has been shutdown for at least 8 weeks."

And theyre losing hope.

"i honestly don't know what to do."

But even for those that did make it home, the issues still follow you through the security checkpoint.

"i got a position with a club and they meet every wednesday at 6-8 pm which is 4-6 in the morning over here, so it's a struggle."

They feel like they're being kicked out of a home -- a home they belong to.

"we're spending about 4-6 years of our lives in that community and those are our people now."

Bridge: kicking out international students wouldnt just hurt the school itd hurt the entire city.

"if you do the math.

4 million 96 thousand.

That would be the impact to our community, that's not just an impact to the university, it's an impact to home owners, landlords, the community in general."

The students know how helpful they are to the economy -- and theyre feeling kicked to the curb.

"we're paying a lot of money to get this, it's sad that we're collateral damage for the ongoing politics of the united states."

Chico state is looking to become a hybrid school by this fall which means both online and in-person classes.

The deadline to submit plans is august 4th.