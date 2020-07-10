Parents react to Huntsville City Schools back to school plan

Global  
 

Madison county.

But we want to start in huntsville.

The huntsville board of education says it took parent surveys into account when coming up with the school plan.

Parents have untily july 20th to choose between traditional and virtual.

The director of operations says the school district won't have a clear picture of how social distancing looks like until after registration.

The amount of social distancing that can actually take place depends on how many chidren are actually there.

That's 1 of the reasons i really encourage parents to look carefully at virtual options.

The more families choose the virtual option.

The easier it will be to social distance in school buildings.

The school district will discuss what is possible after enrollment is over.

The director of operations says if there are a lot of students in the traditional setting -- the district might have to use a staggered scheduled for students.

The huntsville school board of education says it's also keeping a close eye on the rising number of cases.

The superintendent says they will update parents on what the first day of school might look like on the first week of august.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live at the huntsville city school district office with how parents feel about the new plan.

Casey?

After speaking with more than ten parents--there's not a consensus.

They are divided...some choosing to do virtual school and others choosing to have their kids learn in a traditional physical classroom setting... madison county schools also announced their school reopening plan.

Parents have 3 options: in class, virtual classes with new information... the madison school district says it cannot guarantee social distancing at its school buildings.

That's because of current enrollment numbers.

However -- students and staff will be required to wear masks.

The school's coronavirus task force will meet over the next few weeks.

It's to answer more of your questions and establish safety procedures.

There will be weekly updates on the school district's f-a-q page.

Parents have traditional and virtual learning options.




