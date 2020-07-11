Spectacular view of Comet Neowise & rare Noctilucent clouds above the skies in Yorkshire

Stargazers in the UK have been looking to the skies recently, in order to secure their glimpse of Comet Neowise, that is showing over UK skies.

This time lapse footage was captured at a rural beauty spot near Harrogate this morning(11th July) Comet Neowise was visible with the naked eye, from Almscliff Crag and can easily be seen above the horizon in the northern sky from midnight until an hour before sunrise.

The comet is due to be around until the end of this month and will get higher above the horizon each night.

Viewers looking at Neowise this morning were also treated to spectacular display from Noctilucent clouds.

A statement by NASA... Nasa said: "A comet has suddenly become visible to the unaided eye.

"Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was discovered in late March and brightened as it reached its closest approach to the Sun, inside the orbit of Mercury, late last week.

"The interplanetary iceberg survived solar heating, so far, and is now becoming closer to the Earth as it starts its long trek back to the outer Solar System.

"As Comet NEOWISE became one of the few naked-eye comets of the 21st Century, word spread quickly, and the comet has already been photographed behind many famous sites and cities around the globe."