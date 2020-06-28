India's 2018 tiger census sets Guinness record

Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar informed that India's tiger estimation for the year 2018 has entered the record books as it was awarded the Guinness World Record for being the largest camera-trap wildlife survey."Guinness Book of World Record has recovered the count of tigers in India has one of the success story and the largest ever camera-trap wildlife survey.

In this category Guinness has put India on the first part," said Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar.