Animal rights activist pours red dye in Trafalgar Square fountain

An animal rights activist turned the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London blood-red today (July 11th) during a protest against meat-eating and cruelty to animals.

A small group of activists was peacefully protesting when an unidentified female demonstrator leapt into the fountain and tipped red dye into the water, according to an eyewitness.

A protester who gave her name as Mina said: "We are here to plead for society to eat a plant-based diet to save the planet and stop the worldwide cruelty to animals."