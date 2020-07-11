Global  
 

Animal rights activist pours red dye in Trafalgar Square fountain
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Animal rights activist pours red dye in Trafalgar Square fountain

Animal rights activist pours red dye in Trafalgar Square fountain

An animal rights activist turned the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London blood-red today (July 11th) during a protest against meat-eating and cruelty to animals.

A small group of activists was peacefully protesting when an unidentified female demonstrator leapt into the fountain and tipped red dye into the water, according to an eyewitness.

A protester who gave her name as Mina said: "We are here to plead for society to eat a plant-based diet to save the planet and stop the worldwide cruelty to animals."

