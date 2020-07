Watch: Uttar Pradesh enters strict 3-day lockdown, essential services allowed

Uttar Pradesh is currently under a strict lockdown keeping in view the rise in Covid cases.

Moradabad city saw empty streets due to the lockdown.

Only essential services have been permitted to run.

Security was also tightened in Varanasi to ensure order.

The state government has ordered a three-day shut down to curb the spread.

The cis slated to end on July 13 at 5 am.

UP has recorded over 32,360 infections with more than 10,370 active cases.