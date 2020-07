‘Delhi government cancels all state university exams due to Covid’: Sisodia

Delhi government on Saturday announced the cancellation of exams for State universities.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that State universities won’t conduct exams. The decision does not include Central universities like Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), etc.

Universities like Ambedkar University, Delhi Technological University (DTU) comes under the decision.

