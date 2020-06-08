Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator
Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist postsThe top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
USATODAY.com
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Sen. Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq War, hits back at Tucker Carlson for suggesting she hates AmericaDuckworth who lost both legs in a 2004 helicopter crash, hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson by asking if he wanted to "walk a mile in my legs."
USATODAY.com
Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone. When asked by..
WorldNews
CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:04Published
Asian people People of Asian origin
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
Bosnia marks 25 years of Srebrenica genocide amid virus pandemic
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:01Published
Bosnia's Srebrenica massacre 25 years on - in picturesBosnian Serb and Serbian units systematically murdered 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in July 1995.
BBC News
Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosqueTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court..
WorldNews
Neo-Nazis telling followers to ‘deliberately infect’ Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warnsNeo-Nazis have encouraged followers to “deliberately infect” Jews and Muslims with coronavirus as extremists exploit the pandemic, a report has warned...
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources