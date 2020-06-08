Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired.

For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content.

Neff's posts frequently used the n-word and other derogatory slurs for blacks, latinos, Asians, gays, women, Muslims, and liberals.

A Fox News spokesperson said Carlson could not be reached for comment.

Neff did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN business.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator

Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist posts

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
USATODAY.com
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!” In his tweet, the KKK leader encouraged Trump to replace VP, Mike Pence with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Gizmodo says is "notoriously racist." Duke continued, "Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Sen. Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq War, hits back at Tucker Carlson for suggesting she hates America

 Duckworth who lost both legs in a 2004 helicopter crash, hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson by asking if he wanted to "walk a mile in my legs."
USATODAY.com
Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots' [Video]

Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots'

Lil Nas X has hit back at comments made by Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggesting he was "inciting riots" due to his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'

 President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone. When asked by..
WorldNews
CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News [Video]

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News

Kanye West is claiming he's done with Donald Trump and revealed he had COVID-19, CNBC has hired former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to anchor an evening newscast for the cable news channel and CBS has fired 'Magnum P.I.' Peter Lenkov.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:04Published

Asian people Asian people People of Asian origin


Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Bosnia marks 25 years of Srebrenica genocide amid virus pandemic [Video]

Bosnia marks 25 years of Srebrenica genocide amid virus pandemic

Killing of 8,000 Muslims in 1995 by Serb troops was the only genocide on European soil since the second world war.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

Bosnia's Srebrenica massacre 25 years on - in pictures

 Bosnian Serb and Serbian units systematically murdered 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in July 1995.
BBC News

Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court..
WorldNews

Neo-Nazis telling followers to ‘deliberately infect’ Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warns

 Neo-Nazis have encouraged followers to “deliberately infect” Jews and Muslims with coronavirus as extremists exploit the pandemic, a report has warned...
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Has Resigned After Racist, Sexist Comments Were Uncovered On Online Forum

Blake Neff, one of Tucker Carlson‘s top writers for his Fox news show, has resigned. CNN Business...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Sen. Tammy Duckworth Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Accusing Her and Other Democrats of Hating America

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Accusing Her and Other Democrats of Hating America Senator *Tammy Duckworth* — reportedly a top contender to be Joe Biden's VP pick — fired back...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

ireadsyou

Leroy Fox News' Tucker Carlson loses his top KKK writer in resignation (article): NEGROMANCER 2.0: Negromancer News Bits… https://t.co/eFmXBPMS6U 7 hours ago

Niklbag

Nikl Looks like CNN is getting in some cancel culture of it's own doing a MAJOR dig on Tucker's writer and of course, it… https://t.co/9J0CZ7sL3D 8 hours ago

apostlewoody

Kevin Racist loses Racist head writer..Sad https://t.co/Qn7YnNXTs1 15 hours ago

AndyWarmole

Joe Mole RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Tucker Fish Boy Loses Top Racist Sexist Staff Member https://t.co/NRch63c09G 17 hours ago

Ricky77939990

Ricky Tucker Carlson's top writer quits after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks in online forum - CNN Wait a m… https://t.co/FBjTiAAqkq 17 hours ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Tucker Fish Boy Loses Top Racist Sexist Staff Member https://t.co/NRch63c09G 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point [Video]

Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point

Critics accused Tucker Carlson of echoing white supremacist talking points on his Fox News show as he went after Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:37Published
Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response [Video]

Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response

The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement Monday condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an "absolutely inaccurate" report about its handling of recent racial injustice protests. Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:42Published
Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter [Video]

Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter

In a racist tirade on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson claimed the Black Lives Matter movement is creating a “dangerous moment” in the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:49Published