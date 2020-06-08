Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired.

For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content.

Neff's posts frequently used the n-word and other derogatory slurs for blacks, latinos, Asians, gays, women, Muslims, and liberals.

A Fox News spokesperson said Carlson could not be reached for comment.

Neff did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN business.