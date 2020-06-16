Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tucker Carlson Takes Break After Racist Writer Exposed
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Tucker Carlson Takes Break After Racist Writer Exposed

Tucker Carlson Takes Break After Racist Writer Exposed

The Fox News host announced he is going on a vacation after Blake Neff, a top writer on his show, was exposed for his racist and sexist comments online.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson says departed show writer 'was wrong' for racist, sexist online comments

On his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson said a show writer who resigned after racist comments were...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredAceShowbizRIA Nov.Mediaite


‘Horrendous’: Fox News Condemns Racist, Sexist Comments Made By Tucker Carlson’s Top Writer in Internal Memo

‘Horrendous’: Fox News Condemns Racist, Sexist Comments Made By Tucker Carlson’s Top Writer in Internal Memo Fox News brass condemned the “horrendous and deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic...
Mediaite - Published

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s head writer quits after his obscene racism and homophobia is exposed

Blake Neff, the head writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has quit after it was revealed he...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •NPRAceShowbizUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this

SteveKrak

Steve Krakauer RT @ZaidJilani: My hope is Tucker comes back less bombastic/angry and relies more on his curiosity. I hope Blake takes a break from trollin… 54 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer [Video]

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter [Video]

Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter

In a racist tirade on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson claimed the Black Lives Matter movement is creating a “dangerous moment” in the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:49Published