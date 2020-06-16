Tucker Carlson Takes Break After Racist Writer Exposed

The Fox News host announced he is going on a vacation after Blake Neff, a top writer on his show, was exposed for his racist and sexist comments online.

Blake Neff, the head writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has quit after it was revealed he...

On his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson said a show writer who resigned after racist comments were...

Steve Krakauer RT @ZaidJilani : My hope is Tucker comes back less bombastic/angry and relies more on his curiosity. I hope Blake takes a break from trollin… 54 minutes ago