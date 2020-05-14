Building That Houses 250-Year-Old San Gabriel Mission Sustains Extensive Damage In Fire Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Building That Houses 250-Year-Old San Gabriel Mission Sustains Extensive Damage In Fire A 250-year San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning, with the cause still under investigation. Amy Johnson reports. 0

