World leaders mark 25 years since the Srebrenica massacre
World leaders are among those paying tribute as nine newly identified victims are buried in a cemetery along with 6,643 others.

Srebrenica: Bosnia marks 25 years since massacre

World leaders address a memorial ceremony for the atrocity that saw 8,000 Muslim men killed.
BBC News - Published

Srebrenica 25 years on: World leaders urged to counter Serbian genocide denial

euronews - Published

25 years on, Srebrenica dead still being identified, buried

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A quarter of a century after they were killed in Europe’s...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Haaretz



