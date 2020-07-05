Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening.

The entire family and staff tested for COVID.

The actor shared news of his social media.

Meanwhile, India’s recovery rate increased to 62.78 %.

The number of recovered patients crossed the 5 lakh mark.

Bengaluru announced lockdown from July 14 till July 23 in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.