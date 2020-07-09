Trump publicly dons mask for first time

President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington.

Gilead says remdesivir cuts death risk Gilead Sciences said Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19 patients. Fred Katayama reports.

Gilead sparks Wall Street rally U.S. stocks rose Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States. Fred Katayama reports.

Fay weakens over eastern New York Fay weakened to a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as it hit eastern New York, the U.S National Hurricane Center said. Fred Katayama reports.

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

Breaking his silence, the former special counsel rebutted President Trump’s attacks on the Russia investigation and said Mr. Stone had been prosecuted..

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

