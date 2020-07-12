Police: 1 dead after suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur near W. Flamingo

Las Vegas police say a 61-year-old man riding a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck and killed on Saturday night after a suspected DUI crash on S.

Decatur Boulevard north of W.

Flamingo Road.

Police say a Dodge Ram hit the man and he was ejected into the roadway.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police say the driver, 53-year-old Kevin Robinson, showed signs of impairment and was booked on multiple charges.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of death will be released by the coroner's office at a later date.

This death marks the 49th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2020.

The crash remains under investigation.