WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story

A two-person team from the World Health Organization is traveling to China to address the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But according to Science Magazine, the epidemiologist and animal health expert are unlikely to come home with answers.

The mystery of the virus’ origins has become a political powder keg and the subject of countless conspiracy theories.

Chinese officials have reported conducting tests for SARS-CoV-2 at the Wuhan seafood market but what they found remains sketchy.

Other studies have linked SARS-CoV-2 to a coronavirus found in pangolins, an endangered species that eats ants.

However, there’s no evidence pangolins or their scales—used in traditional Chinese medicine—were sold at the market.

Some more fringe theories still suggest SARS-CoV-2 came from snakes, cometary debris, or a US Army lab.