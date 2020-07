Rodgers refuses to blame Schmeichel Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:57s - Published 9 minutes ago Rodgers refuses to blame Schmeichel Leicester's Brendan Rodgers refuses to blame Kasper Schmeichel for the defeat at Bournemouth as he's 'bailed them out' several times this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Arsenal 1-1 Leicester: Brendan Rodgers praises Kasper Schmeichel in 'deserved' draw Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says a point was the least his side deserved against Arsenal...

BBC Sport - Published 5 days ago







Tweets about this