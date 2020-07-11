|
Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire
[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
At least 18 sailors were taken to a San Diego area hospital after suffering minor injuries in a...
Japan Today - Published
The fire appeared to be confined to inside the ship’s upper decks and smoke billowed from much of...
Jerusalem Post - Published
SAN DIEGO — A three-alarm fire onboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard injured 11...
Seattle Times - Published
