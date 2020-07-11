Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

San Diego San Diego City in Southern California, United States

Explosion, fire on USS Bonhomme Richard sends 18 sailors to hospital, fills San Diego skies with dark smoke

 An amphibious assault ship caught fire on Sunday at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with smoke, officials said.
USATODAY.com

Fire Breaks Out on Ship at Naval Base in San Diego

 The U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard was docked for scheduled maintenance, a Navy spokeswoman said.
NYTimes.com

San Diego police fatally shoot man who pointed BB gun at them

 Seven police officers fatally shot at a man pointing a BB gun at them on a residential street Thursday in San Diego, according to police.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire; 18 sailors injured

At least 18 sailors were taken to a San Diego area hospital after suffering minor injuries in a...
Japan Today - Published

Fire engulfs US warship in San Diego

Fire engulfs US warship in San Diego The fire appeared to be confined to inside the ship’s upper decks and smoke billowed from much of...
Jerusalem Post - Published

11 sailors injured in three-alarm fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A three-alarm fire onboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard injured 11...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

1 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego [Video]

1 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:43Published
As San Diego heats up, people cooling down [Video]

As San Diego heats up, people cooling down

As San Diego heats up this weekend, locals are trying to find ways to keep cool across the county.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:55Published
ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz [Video]

ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz

ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:25Published