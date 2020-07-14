Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard put out after four days, Navy says
Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard put out after four days, Navy says

Fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard put out after four days, Navy says

The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego Harbor has been extinguished after four days, the Navy announced Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fire extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard after raging for 4 days

Firefighters extinguished the blaze that had raged aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at its pier in San...
USATODAY.com - Published

Sailors battle hot spots aboard burning U.S. Navy warship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sailors are inching their way through the bowels of a U.S. Navy warship in...
Seattle Times - Published

Fire on US Navy ship rages for second day after explosion

The USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship docked in San Diego, has been engulfed in flames...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this

Gina4DJT2020

GinaLovesTrump🕊~Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @OnlyGod4ever: A fire continues to be fought into the evening on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Na… 10 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shifting leads to USS Bonhomme Richard evacuation [Video]

Shifting leads to USS Bonhomme Richard evacuation

Crews battling the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard were evacuated late Wednesday night after reported shifting of the warship.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:05Published
Huge fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego [Video]

Huge fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego

Currently, in San Diego, pray for those involved with the USS Bonhomme Richard #ussbonhomme #bonhommerichard #sandiego Credit: Courtney Denton @CourtneyDenton6 (Twitter)

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:13Published
A Navy Warship Is Burning Upin San Diego [Video]

A Navy Warship Is Burning Upin San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Navy says the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard reportedly began in the lower vehicle storage area and led to an internal explosion at 8:30 a.m on Sunday. Firefighters are still..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:50Published