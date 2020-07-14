Fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard put out after four days, Navy says
The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego Harbor has been extinguished after four days, the Navy announced Thursday.
GinaLovesTrump🕊~Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @OnlyGod4ever: A fire continues to be fought
into the evening on board the amphibious
assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
at Na… 10 seconds ago
Shifting leads to USS Bonhomme Richard evacuationCrews battling the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard were evacuated late Wednesday night after reported shifting of the warship.
Huge fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in San DiegoCurrently, in San Diego, pray for those involved with the USS Bonhomme Richard #ussbonhomme #bonhommerichard #sandiego Credit: Courtney Denton
@CourtneyDenton6 (Twitter)
A Navy Warship Is Burning Upin San DiegoSAN DIEGO — The Navy says the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard reportedly began in the lower vehicle storage area and led to an internal explosion at 8:30 a.m on Sunday. Firefighters are still..