Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27
Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27

Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27

King of Rock'n Roll Elvis Presley's grandson and Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough has died at 27 years old.

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at Age 27, Agent Says


TIME - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times


Benjamin Keough: Son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis dead at 27

TMZ reports singer-songwriter's son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in California
Independent - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-T



