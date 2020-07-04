Global  
 

Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s
Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

Deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico climbed to over 35,000 on Sunday, surpassing Italy for the world's fourth-highest death toll.

Gloria Tso reports.

