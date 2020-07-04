Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

Deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico climbed to over 35,000 on Sunday, surpassing Italy for the world's fourth-highest death toll.



India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low. The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries. While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing. Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49 Published on January 1, 1970 Italy's oldest student caps off studies at 96



With no late-night drinking sessions to distract him and a typewriter instead of a tablet, Italy's oldest student, 96-year-old Giuseppe Paterno has become one of the world's oldest graduates after finishing his history and philosophy degree from the University of Palermo. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published on January 1, 1970 Spanish economy feels pain of coronavirus France and Italy also see double-digit contractions as the pandemic hits growth across Europe.

BBC News 14 hours ago India virus deaths pass Italy's as floods hamper battle Shares India's coronavirus death toll passed 35,000 on Friday, overtaking that of Italy, as floods affecting millions and killing almost 350 hampered the battle..

WorldNews 15 hours ago