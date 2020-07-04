Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low. The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries. While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing. Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49Published
With no late-night drinking sessions to distract him and a typewriter instead of a tablet, Italy's oldest student, 96-year-old Giuseppe Paterno has become one of the world's oldest graduates after finishing his history and philosophy degree from the University of Palermo.
From Indian and Israeli scientists collaborating on development of 4 breakthrough technologies to detect infection, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message over vaccine development - here are the top..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published