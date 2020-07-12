Vivek Oberai prays for speedy recovery of Aishwarya and Bachchan family
After Megastar Amitabh Bachchan his son Abhishek, daughter in law Aishwarya and grand niece Aradhya too have been tested Covid positive.
COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recoverySand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy..
COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recoverySpecial 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July..
Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia NewsMassive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..