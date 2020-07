Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings "in the next few days"

Boris Johnson has dropped a fresh hint that face coverings and masks will become compulsory in shops.

The prime minister said face coverings have a “great deal of value in confined spaces” amid the continued presence of the coronavirus, adding: “I think people should be wearing [them] in shops.” Downing Street later said it was carrying out a “formal review” with scientific advisers, with the announcement of a “final position in the next few days”.