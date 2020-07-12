Global  
 

Rajasthan Transport Minister says 'confident of winning number game in state' | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Amid the ongoing alleged tussle between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas targeted the Modi government over the current political situation in the state.

Cabinet Minister Khachariyawas said, "The beginning of the end of BJP govt at the Centre will start from Rajasthan.

People of Rajasthan want government led by CM Ashok Gehlot to complete its full term.

115 MLAs were with us last night, now 109 are with us.

We're winning the number game.

